Kendrick Lamar Has No Chill—Drops Another Drake Missile “Not Like Us”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The track arrives less than 24 hours after “Meet The Grahams,” marking K. Dot’s fourth diss track in less than a week.

Drake hasn’t even had a chance to respond to Kendrick Lamar’s latest tongue-lashing, “Meet The Grahams,” and he’s already back with another one. On Saturday (May 4), the unrelenting beast of an MC returned with “Not Like Us,” which arrives less than 24 hours after supposedly putting the nail in Drake’s coffee.

Produced by Mustard, the track begins with Kendrick whispering “I see dead people.” The accompanying video includes a Google Earth image of what appears to be Drake’s Toronto mansion. A bit more conservative than the “euphoria,” “6:16 in LA” and “Meet The Grahams,” the song runs about four minutes and finds Kendrick rehashing some of his previous points. He, once again, doubles down on the rumor Drake is a pedophile.

“Say Drake, I hear you like ’em young/You better not ever go to cell block one/To any b#### that talk to him and layin’ love/Just make sure you hide your little sister from ’em/They tell me chubs the only one that get your hammy downs/Then party at the party playin’ with his nose now.”

Kendrick also seems to revel in his perceived victory with, “Man down/Call an ambulance, tell him, ‘Breathe, bro’/Led a n* to the cross, he walk around like Teezo/What’s up with these jabroni ass n##### tryna see Compton/The industry can hate me, f### ’em all and they momma.”

The discourse between Drake and Kendrick Lamar was revived in March, when he sent a few shots his way on the Future & Metro Boomin single “Like That.” Drake dropped “Push Ups (Drop & Give Me 50)” and “Taylor Made Freestyle,” only for Kendrick to go kamikaze with four diss tracks in less than a week: “euphoria,” “6:16 in LA,” “Meet The Grahams” and now, “Not Like Us.”

“Meet The Grahams” took it to another level, with Kendrick directly talking to Drake’s six-year-old son, Adonis, father Dennis Graham and mother Sandra Graham. Perhaps one of the most brutal lyrics finds K. Dot wishing death on Drake.

At one point, he tells Dennis he produced a “master manipulator.”

“I’m blamin’ you for all his gamblin’ addictions,” he continues. “Psychopath intuition, the man who like to play victim/You raised a horrible f#####’ person, the nerve of you, Dennis/Sandra, sit down, what I’m about to say is heavy, now listen/Mhm, your son’s a sick man with sick thoughts/I think n##### like him should die/Him and Weinstein should get f##### up in a cell for the rest they life.”