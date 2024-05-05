Did Mustard Just Hint Kendrick Lamar Has Yet Another Drake Diss In His Arsenal?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

And Mustard isn’t the only stirring the pot—just ask Metro Boomin.

For all those complaining about Kendrick Lamar’s “boring” diss tracks—”euphoria,” “6:16 in LA” and “Meet the Grahams”—he returned with his fourth Drake b####-slap, “Not Like Us,” on Friday (May 4). This one, produced by Mustard, bumps with a chest-thumping beat, shutting up all those people hating on K. Dot’s production selections.

Ppl definitely dancing lol”they not like us,” Kendrick spent 2 days reminding everybody that their rap god is a foreigner appropriating black American culture who is also a freaky ass n#### apparently lol. It’s a good angle to take tbh pic.twitter.com/eRvlpvBy0A — Bwils4real (@bwils4real) May 5, 2024

Mustard took a few moments to weigh in on the ongoing discourse between the two rap giants. Simultaneously, he seemed to hint he has more from Kendrick Lamar waiting in the wings.

“I’ll never turn my back on my city…and I’m fully loaded.”

I’ll never turn my back on my city …. and i’m fully loaded . pic.twitter.com/m7wwxym9eA — Mustard (@mustard) May 5, 2024

Mustard isn’t the only one hinting at another diss from Kendrick Lamar. Producer Metro Boomin, whose track with Future, “Like That” featuring Kendrick Lamar, essentially kicked off the entire feud, also suggested there was more locked and loaded.

As he tweeted, “go make another song telling more lies cause we both know you can’t tell everyone why I don’t f### wit u that wouldn’t be a good look either for u so imma spare us both wit that.”

Only time will tell, but so far, the battle has the majority of the rap community fully invested—just don’t ask Ice-T.