Metro Boomin Has More Dirt On Drake But Opts To Spare Embattled Rapper

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Metro Boomin had some words to Drake for supposedly lying about his girlfriend on his diss track “Family Matters.”

The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has kept fans on the edge over the weekend.

Multiple diss tracks dropped starting on Friday, with Kendrick Lamar’s “6:16 in LA.”

Drake was reasonably prepared and released his song “Family Matters,” but unfortunately for him, Kendrick Lamar was ready with two scorchers: “Meet The Grahams” and “Not Like Us.”

The latter, in particular, has the internet frenzy and appears to have Drizzy on the ropes.

Metro Boomin, who set the whole thing off with Future and Kendrick Lamar’s song “Like That” from the album We Don’t Trust You, decided to go on Drake over claims made on “Family Matters.”

In one bar in the first verse, Drake claims that one of Metro’s friends got with his girlfriend.

Drake raps:

I mean it’s true a n#### slimed me for my AP/Just like how Metro n#### slimed him for his main squeeze/Out here beggin’ for attention, n####, say please

Metro Boomin was cool with Drake’s infamous line “Metro, shut your ho ass up and make some drums, n####,” from “Push Ups (Drop & Give Me Fifty.”

Metro had no issues with the bar, which is one of the more popular lines from Drake’s track. But he drew the line at the Toronto rapper’s claim that his signifgant other cheated on him.

the drum thing was laughable so I let it slide but what we not gon do is spread lies and have my loved ones involved



nobody ever hit my girl n#### we grew up together 😂😂😭😭



she’s a real woman and not even in the industry but I guess #youwouldntknownunboutdatttt — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 5, 2024

“the drum thing was laughable so I let it slide but what we not gon do is spread lies and have my loved ones involved. nobody ever hit my girl n#### we grew up together 😂😂😭😭 she’s a real woman and not even in the industry but I guess #youwouldntknownunboutdatttt,” Metro Boomin said in a volley of tweets aimed at Drake.

Metro Boomin also exposed an email, which he claimed was proof that Drake was trying to block the release of the song “Like That” featuring Kendrick Lamar, the song that set off the feud.

I’m lame but the first week after #LikeThat you tried to block it at radio



I been sitting on this email for a month now but was just sparing you



oh u aint #LikeThat record??? pic.twitter.com/Jj4nVaz5LG — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 5, 2024

“I’m lame but the first week after #LikeThat you tried to block it at radio. I been sitting on this email for a month now but was just sparing you. oh u aint #LikeThat record???”

It is the second time proof has surfaced that Drake had tried to block the release of someone’s record.

On his diss song “Champagne Moments,” Rick Ross claimed, and music executive Larry Jackson confirmed, that Drake blocked the release of one of French Montana’s songs.

Metro Boomin’ was purposely vague, but he suggested he was sitting on more ammunition that could be aimed at Drake if the back and forth continues.

“go make another song telling more lies cause we both know you can’t tell everyone why I don’t f### wit u that wouldn’t be a good look either for u so imma spare us both wit that,” Metro Boomin said.

As for Drake, he seems to be unbothered.

The rapper has yet to release a reply to either of Kendrick’s back-to-back disc records.

Instead, footage of him surfaced in Houston, giddily showing off an expensive grill made by Johnny Dang, which is only prompted more speculation that the feud may be coming to an end- and Kendrick Lamar will be crowned the winner.