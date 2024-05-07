Man Arrested After Lurking Near Will Smith’s L.A. Home

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

This is the second reported trespassing incident involving the Smith family in 2024.

It appears Will Smith had an unexpected guest show up at his Los Angeles-area residence. While the entertainment legend was not home at the time, his security team was concerned enough to call law enforcement.

According to TMZ, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested Robert Ogden, 37, on a misdemeanor charge. Ogden reportedly visited the house on more than one occasion.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith’s wife, dealt with trespassers at another house. That intrusion from February saw two men climb onto the Girl Trip star’s balcony. Authorities reported the incident as an attempted burglary.

In October 2023, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she and Will have lived separate lives as a married couple since 2016. Jada also stated that she had no plans to divorce the Bad Boys movie actor.

“I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying,” Jada Pinkett Smith said. “I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”