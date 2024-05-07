Trolls Set Up GoFundMe Campaigns To Mourn Drake After Battle With Kendrick Lamar

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The OVO leader is the butt of online jokes.

Drake versus Kendrick Lamar could go down as the greatest rap battle in Hip-Hop history. In addition to multiple diss records dropping, the clash led to some memorable online memes and antics.

TMZ reports that some internet users have taken the fight to the GoFundMe crowdfunding platform. Trolls decided to declare Kendrick Lamar the winner by setting up fundraisers to celebrate Drake’s apparent demise.

The satirical titles include “Join the Love Fund for Drake’s Send-Off” and “RIP Drake(champagnepapi): Fans Unite in Grief.” GoFundMe has removed those links from the website.

“We can confirm we are monitoring the platform for related fundraiser starts and will remove any that have not been authorized by the recipient of the funds,” a GoFundMe representative told TMZ.

GoFundMe confirmed the anti-Drake campaigns did not receive money. However, the attempt could symbolize the general public’s perception of the rapper following his lyrical contest with Kendrick Lamar.

The rivalry between Drake and Kendrick Lamar led to eight different diss tracks from both Hip-Hop stars over three weeks. Lamar’s one-two punch of “meet the grahams” and “Not Like Us” seemed to turn the tide in his favor for many people.

Both Drizzy and K. Dot pulled in huge streaming numbers for several of their respective songs. As of press time, Lamar’s “Not Like Us” tops two streamers’ rankings. The single leads Spotify’s Daily Top Songs USA chart and Apple Music’s Top 100: USA chart.