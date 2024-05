Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The video clip, released by CNN on Friday (May 17), has understandably caused an uproar online.

Kodak Black‘s longtime attorney, Bradford Cohen, weighed in on the shocking surveillance footage of Diddy violently attacking ex Cassie Ventura in 2016.

The video clip, released by CNN on Friday (May 17), has understandably caused an uproar online. Cohen shared a screenshot of the video to his Instagram account on Saturday (May 18) and strongly suggested this is only the beginning for Diddy’s legal troubles.

“Anyone who thinks CNN ‘obtained’ the video is a sucker,” Cohen wrote. “This was a leak, and to me, it telegraph s the fact he’s about to be charged in a bigger case. This way, if Cassie is the star witness, they can rely on the fact she was essentially under his control. By the way, that is why this case should have been settled way before the lawsuit was filed.”

He added, “One other observation is there is a reason he hasn’t left the country or flew anywhere the past month. My belief is they would arrest in a criminal complaint if he flew anywhere.”

The video of the incident, which took place at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, corroborates some of the allegations in Cassie Ventura’s 2023 lawsuit against the Bad Boy Records mogul. The video showed Diddy chasing Ventura down a hotel hallway wearing nothing but a white towel. He caught up to Ventura at the elevator doors and dragged her back toward their hotel room—but not before viciously throwing her to the ground and kicking her twice.

Ventura escaped his grasp at some point and tried to call for help on a hotel phone. But Diddy returned and shoved her in a corner, then threw a vase at her.

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs,” Cassie’s lawyer Douglas Wigdor said. “Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”