Diddy Brutally Assaults Cassie & Kicks Her Motionless Body In Damning Surveillance Video

Diddy was caught assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura on tape. The video corroborated allegations in her lawsuit against him.

Surveillance footage of Diddy physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a hotel in 2016 surfaced on Friday (May 17). CNN obtained video of the incident, which corroborates some of the allegations in Cassie’s 2023 lawsuit against the Hip-Hop mogul.

The video showed Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, chasing down Cassie in a hotel hallway. Diddy, wearing nothing but a towel, caught up to Cassie at the elevator doors.

Diddy grabbed Cassie and viciously threw her to the ground. He kicked her twice and attempted to drag her back to his room. Cassie escaped his grasp at some point and picked up a hotel phone. Diddy returned and shoved her in a corner. He threw what appeared to be a vase at her while sitting in a chair.

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs,” Cassie’s lawyer Douglas Wigdor said. “Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

What is the SOL on assault & battery in NY, because Diddy deserves prison for doing this to Cassie.

MY GOD! 😡😡🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬pic.twitter.com/95bbacLEZe — Queens R. Made (@QueenRMade1) May 17, 2024

Cassie described Diddy’s hotel assault in her bombshell lawsuit, which was quickly settled out of court. According to Cassie, Diddy punched her before the abusive scene captured on video.

“In or around March 2016, during an FO at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, Mr. Combs became extremely intoxicated and punched Ms. Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye,” her lawsuit read. “After he fell asleep, Ms. Ventura tried to leave the hotel room, but as she exited, Mr. Combs awoke and began screaming at Ms. Ventura. He followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her. He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran into the elevator to escape.”

Cassie accused Diddy of rape, sex trafficking and years of abuse in her lawsuit. The two agreed to a settlement, but Cassie inspired more women to sue the Bad Boy Records founder for sexual assault.

Diddy faced pending lawsuits from three women and producer Lil Rod. Homeland Security raided the embattled executive’s homes as part of a sex trafficking investigation in March.