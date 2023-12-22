Cassie’s Friend Speaks On Diddy Abuse Allegations: “This Guy Is Dangerous” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cassie Ventura’s friend recalls the singer telling her that Diddy refused to let her record music unless she participated in “freak offs.”

Cassie Ventura’s longtime friend is speaking out in support of the singer’s allegations against Diddy.

In a new interview with NBC News, Grammy Award-winning songwriter Tiffany Red, who met Ventura in 2015, claimed she witnessed Diddy’s verbal abuse, and her friend confided in her about other alleged assaults. The sit-down chat follows her open letter to Rolling Stone magazine earlier this month.

According to Red, Diddy confronted Ventura during her 29th birthday party in 2015 and demanded a “freak-off.” She claimed Diddy had Cassie “backed into the corner and he was like, cussing her out with his hand in her face.”

Things escalated later that evening when Red woke up at Ventura’s house to the sound of Diddy yelling. She recalled, “I felt like I was in the presence of his monster inside.” Red said Cassie appeared “sedated,” although she had never seen her high before.

“And he says, ‘Tell your girl she wants some birthday dick,’” she added. “He’s saying this to me and I’m like, ‘Well, she doesn’t have to have sex with you if she doesn’t want to.” Red recalled realizing, “This guy is dangerous.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Red claimed Cassie Ventura recently explained what “freak off” involved Diddy hiring male sex workers to sleep with her while he watched.

“She told me the only time he was willing to work on her music or go through any plans, any of that, was when she had a freak off,” Red stated. “To find out that like, I spent all these years writing these songs for him to rape my friend to? It’s just disgusting.”

Cassie Ventura filed a bombshell lawsuit against Diddy on November 16, accusing him of rape and physical abuse, among other startling accusations. The former couple settled out of court less than 24 hours after the news broke, but multiple other women filed lawsuits in the following weeks.