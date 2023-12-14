EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Lawyers Up Following Multiple Sexual Assault Lawsuits

AllHipHop has confirmed they’ll be taking the reins in both the case filed by plaintiff Joi Dickerson-Neal and the Jane Doe case.

Diddy has retained the legal services of New York City attorneys Jonathan D. Davis, Alyssa M. Pronley and Anthony C. LoMonaco following the multiple sexual assault lawsuits filed against him. AllHipHop has confirmed they’ll be taking the reins in both the case filed by plaintiff Joi Dickerson-Neal and the Jane Doe case against Bad Boy Entertainment, ex BBE president Harve Pierre, Bad Boy Records and Combs Enterprises. The paperwork was filed with the New York County Clerk on Wednesday (December 13).

Diddy’s ex Cassie Ventura got the ball rolling on November 16 when she filed a bombshell lawsuit against him, alleging rape, physical abuse and a myriad of other outrageous accusations. Although the former couple settled out of court less than 24 hours later, the suit triggered an avalanche of others. Dickerson-Neal and Liza Gardner filed their lawsuits against Diddy following his settlement with Ventura, alleging he sexually assaulted them in the early ‘90s. Jane Doe sued Diddy in December, accusing him of gang rape and sex trafficking her in 2003 when she was 17 years old.

The 54-year-old is seeing consequences in numerous areas, including his own company REVOLT. Last month, he stepped down from his positions as he deals with the fallout from Ventura’s actions. More recently, his blossoming reality show, the tentatively titled Diddy+7, was scrapped by Hulu.

The Recording Academy is also supposedly “evaluating” whether Diddy will be allowed to attend the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in February 2024. The organization previously considered removing Diddy from the guest list, but an unnamed source suggested backlash led to a “logistical nightmare,” The Recording Academy addressed Diddy’s possible involvement with the upcoming show, saying in a statement, “We are taking this matter very seriously and we are in the process of evaluating it with the time and care that it deserves.”

Diddy continues to maintain his innocence. He vehemently stated via Instagram last week, “Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”