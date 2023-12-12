Grammys “Evaluating” Diddy’s Invitation To 2024 Show Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Bad Boy scored one nomination for his latest LP.

Diddy may not attend the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024. Pressure to disinvite the performer/executive to the ceremony has mounted after multiple women accused him of rape, sex trafficking and other abusive behavior.

Previously, reports claimed the Recording Academy has considered removing Diddy from the guest list. An unnamed source suggested backlash directed at the 54-year-old New Yorker caused a “logistical nightmare” for the organization.

The Recording Academy has officially addressed Diddy’s possible involvement with the upcoming show. A statement from the Grammys reads, “We are taking this matter very seriously and we are in the process of evaluating it with the time and care that it deserves.”

Diddy made it into the Best Progressive R&B Album category for 2023’s The Love Album: Off the Grid. The Bad Boy Entertainment and Love Records founder already has three Grammy victories in his career.

No Way Out won Best Rap Album in 1998. “I’ll Be Missing You” took home the Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group trophy that same year. Diddy also won a Grammy for Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group as a feature on Nelly’s “Shake Ya Tailfeather.”

A floodgate of sexual misconduct allegations opened up against Diddy after his ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie, filed an Adult Survivors Act lawsuit in the state of New York. They settled that case out of court.

Several other women also sued Diddy for sexual assault. One alleged victim accused him and two other men of raping her when she was 17 years old. Diddy has denied all allegations of sexual assault and abuse.

“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” Diddy posted on social media.

He continued, “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”