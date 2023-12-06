Diddy’s Sexual Assault Allegations Reportedly Causing “Logistical Nightmare” For The Grammys

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Some officials apparently want the nominated artist removed from the guest list.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on February 4, 2024. Will Sean “Diddy” Combs attend the ceremony scheduled for the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles?

Grammy organizers are reportedly dealing with the fallout from the multiple abuse allegations against Diddy. According to The Mirror, some Recording Academy officials want the Bad Boy Records founder removed from the guest list.

Apparently, agents and publicists representing other celebrities have requested that their clients not be seated near Diddy at the Grammy Awards. One source told the outlet the situation has caused a “logistical nightmare.”

Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against Diddy under New York’s Adult Survivors Act. The R&B singer accused her ex-boyfriend of rape, sex trafficking and physical abuse. The two sides settled out of court for an undisclosed amount.

Diddy also faces additional sexual assault lawsuits from other alleged victims. On November 28, Combs stepped down as chairman of Revolt. However, the recording artist/music executive has denied any wrongdoing.

The Recording Academy nominated Diddy’s 2023 project, The Love Album: Off The Grid, for Best Progressive R&B Album. The category also includes Since I Have a Lover by 6LACK, Nova by Terrace Martin & James Fauntleroy, The Age of Pleasure by Janelle Monáe and SOS by SZA.