Diddy Steps Down As REVOLT Chairman Following Multiple Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Diddy has reportedly stepped down as chairman of his own company REVOLT. According to TMZ, he made a “temporary” decision last week to vacate the role as his various lawsuits get sorted out. Diddy’s ex Cassie Ventura ignited a firestorm of controversy on November 16 when she filed a bombshell lawsuit against the Bad Boy Records mogul alleging rape and physical abuse.

Although the former couple settled less than 24 hours later, Diddy has since been sued by two other women with similar claims. As a result, sources say Diddy feels like his presence at REVOLT will distract from the company’s mission.

Diddy is already seeing plenty of real life consequences. Shortly after the suit was settled, Atlanta’s Agenda Studios canceled an event promoting Diddy’s tequila brand, DELEÓN. As the company explained on Instagram, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the unfortunate cancellation of Sunday’s highly anticipated DELEÓN Day Party. Recent, serious allegations against DELEÓN Tequila owner, Sean “Puff” Combs,” have compelled us to take immediate action. In light of these circumstances, we believe it is in the best interest of our community to regrettably cancel the event. We understand the disappointment this may bring, but we remain committed to the values of integrity and accountability.”

The caption read: “Important Announcement. Due to recent allegations against Deleon owner Sean “Puff” Combs, we regret to inform you that Sunday’s Deleon Day Party is canceled, but stay tuned for an exciting update on Tuesday, November 21st – we’re working on something special for our community.”

Additionally, journalist/marketing specialist Dawn Montgomery announced she would no longer be part of the network’s Monuments to Me podcast.

“FYI: I won’t be signing on to do the 3rd season of @revolttv’s Monuments To Me podcast,” she tweeted on Monday (November 20). “I am a [sexual assault] survivor & I cannot be a part of a show that’s supposed to uplift black women while @Diddy leads the company. Believe Black women.”

Fans were shocked Ventura settled so quickly. But as she explained at the time, “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control.” Diddy responded to the now-closed case, saying, “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”