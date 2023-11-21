Podcaster Announces Split From Revolt Network Following Diddy Sexual Assault Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cassie Ventura ignited a firestorm when the R&B singer filed a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, accusing her ex-boyfriend of rape and abuse. The two sides quickly settled the case out of court, but the repercussions of the accusations continue to play out.

For example, journalist/marketing specialist Dawn Montgomery announced she would no longer be part of the Revolt network’s Monuments to Me podcast. Diddy launched the Revolt media company in 2013.

“FYI: I won’t be signing on to do the 3rd season of @revolttv’s Monuments To Me podcast. I am a [sexual assault] survivor & I cannot be a part of a show that’s supposed to uplift black women while @Diddy leads the company. Believe Black women,” Dawn Montgomery tweeted on November 20.

FYI: I won’t be signing on to do the 3rd season of @revolttv’s “Monuments To Me” podcast. I am a SA survivor & I cannot be a part of a show that’s supposed to uplift black women while @Diddy leads the company.

Believe Black women 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/KTYHrFYlK5 — Dawn (@_dawnmontgomery) November 20, 2023

A description for the Monuments To Me podcast reads:

Monuments To Me celebrates every aspect of black women in a world that tries to ignore or destroy them. This protected place features black women and ONLY black women diving into the conversations that matter. Akilah and Tyi lead an endless range of discussions that will move you from laughter to tears and inspire you toward the best version of self, but trust, they stay unapologetically centered on black women. This ain’t your everyday podcast because it ain’t every day that a podcast normalizes praising, celebrating, and building monuments to black women. Revolt

Cassie’s allegations against Diddy sparked a lot of conversation on social media. Other celebrities – such as 50 Cent, Brandon T. Jackson and Slim Thug – reacted to the alarming reports. While some critics questioned Cassie’s motives, the “Me & U” songstress explained why she took a settlement.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie said in a statement last week. In addition, Diddy responded to the now-closed case by stating, “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”