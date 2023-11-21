Slim Thug Apologizes For Controversial Remarks About Cassie Suing Diddy 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Slim Thug implied Cassie Ventura was not a victim and claimed the singer only filed a lawsuit against Diddy for financial gain.

Slim Thug has apologized following the backlash over his insensitive comments about Cassie Ventura after she sued Diddy for rape and domestic abuse.

Thug implied the singer was not a victim, suggesting she was only out to make money from the Bad Boy Records mogul. He also cast doubt on her allegations because she didn’t come forward sooner.

“They’re coming back and getting Bill Cosby and coming back and get Puff, I don’t believe in that,” he said in an Instagram video. “When s### go down, you speak on it right there. It should be null and void. Let the people know immediately.

“There should be a time limit on this s###. You were f###### with a billionaire with all this bread all this time, and then you went and followed your heart to f###### with a trainer.”

Slim Thug continued, “That apartment got small, that lifestyle fell off, now it’s struggle time, the love wearing off and now you trying to come up with ways to figure out how to get paid […] Quit trying to expose people for money.”

Despite the backlash over his remarks, Slim Thug doubled down on his opinion in an Instagram Live, insisting Cassie Ventura got what she wanted after Diddy settled the lawsuit.

“She got her bag, so everything was good, but I’m just saying that it didn’t sound like no abuser-victim to me,” he added. “It sounds like ‘I needed that bag’ and she got it and everything good now, she fixed, everybody happy now right?”

Slim Thug IG Live • Live From Miami, Opinions On His Comments About Cassie & Diddy! pic.twitter.com/LTkjSNxWye — SHO’NUFF (@IAMSHO_NUFF) November 19, 2023

However, fans in the live chat pushed back against his comments, prompting Slim Thug to apologize.

“That was my personal opinion. I’m sorry we don’t agree on everything,” he said before adding that he has no “hate” for Ventura. “I didn’t even know Cassie was Black… I just give y’all opinion, end of the day if I say something wrong correct me, tell me, I ain’t that small-minded.”