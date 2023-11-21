Cassie’s Lawsuit Against Diddy Dismissed After Shockingly Swift Settlement

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Almost as quickly as Cassie Ventura filed her bombshell lawsuit against Diddy (real name Sean Combs), the case was settled. Now, TMZ reports the case is officially dismissed. As the court documents explain: “Pursuant to an agreement between the parties, Plaintiff hereby dismisses this action, with prejudice and without costs or fees to either party.” Ventura won’t be allowed to file again.

Ventura filed the lawsuit in a Manhattan federal court on Thursday (November 16), alleging rape, physical assault and a myriad of other wild accusations. Less than 24 hours, both parties revealed they “amicably” settled the lawsuit outside of court.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support,” while Diddy said, “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

As social media blew up with reactions—mostly blaming Diddy and assuming he was guilty based on how fast he settled—Diddy’s lawyer, Ben Brafman, denied that was the case.

“Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing,” Brafman said. “Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

During the more than 10 years they dated, Ventura said Diddy provided her with “copious amounts of drugs,” including ecstasy and ketamine. The suit said he often became violent, beating her “multiple times each year.” The suit also noted Ventura never sought help from the police because she feared it “would merely give Mr. Combs another excuse to hurt her.”

In a 2012 incident described in the court papers, Ventura alleged Diddy grew so angry about her dating Kid Cudi that he said he would blow up his car: “Around that time, Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway.” Kid Cudi confirmed Ventura’s account through a spokesperson, saying, “This is all true.”