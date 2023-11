Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to multiple reports, they came to an amicable agreement late Friday (November 17).

Diddy (real name Sean Combs) and his ex-girlfriend of more than a decade, Cassie Ventura, have reportedly settled her bombshell lawsuit just one day after she filed. According to multiple reports, they came to an amicable agreement late Friday (November 17). Her attorneys released a statement, explaining, “This evening, Ms. Ventura and Mr. Combs resolved the claims that she filed against him yesterday in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York to their mutual satisfaction. The parties will have no further statements beyond what is provided in this email.”

Ventura provided her own statement as via email, writing, “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.” Diddy also commented, saying, “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

Cassie Ventura filed the suit in a Manhattan federal court on Thursday (November 16), alleging sexual assault, physical abuse and forced sex with male prostitutes, among many other things. In the suit, her lawyers alleged Diddy offered her “eight figures”—or somewhere between $10 million and $99.9 million—to keep her from filing her lawsuit. Diddy’s lawyer fired back and said Ventura previously demanded $30 million while threatening to write a book about their relationship.

Following the decision, Ventura’s lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, added, “I am very proud of Ms. Ventura for having the strength to go public with her lawsuit. She ought to be commended for doing so.”