Diddy Was Once Ready To Shoot Suge Knight According To Cassie Lawsuit

On Thursday (November 16), AllHipHop was able to scour the legal docs filed by Cassie Ventura in a Manhattan federal court.

Diddy (real name Sean Combs) was apparently ready to shoot Suge Knight at one point, at least according to Cassie Ventura’s recently filed lawsuit. On Thursday (November 16), AllHipHop was able to scour the legal docs filed by Ventura in a Manhattan federal court this week. In addition to the rape and physical abuse allegations, Ventura also suggested her ex-boyfriend was intent on confronting Knight at a L.A. diner. Their relationship with the Bad Boy Records mogul was then compared to that of Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston’s toxic marriage and Ike and Tina Turner’s abusive union.

“On one occasion when Mr. Combs and Ms. Ventura were using drugs together in his home, one of his security staff barged in and announced that Suge Knight—a longtime rival of Mr. Combs—was spotted at Mel’s Drive-In Diner in Los Angeles,” the docs read. “Mr. Combs began to get dressed, retrieved multiple guns from a safe and ran out of his home to where he believed Mr. Knight was dining. Ms. Ventura became terrified and began to cry.

“By Mr. Combs’s own admission, his relationship with Ms. Ventura was like ‘Bobby and Whitney,’ a clear acknowledgement of the unequal power dynamic and excessive domestic violence that permeated their relationship. From the outside looking in, Ms. Ventura had heard others refer to her relationship with Mr. Combs as akin to ‘Ike and Tina.'”

The discourse between Diddy and Suge Knight has been ongoing since the 1990s. During the 1995 Source Awards, Knight publicly dissed Diddy, saying at the time, “Any artist out there that want to be an artist and want to stay a star, and don’t have to worry about the executive producer trying to be all in the videos, all on the record, dancing…come to Death Row!”

Fans have long theorized Diddy once put a hit on Knight, which ultimately led to 2Pac’s 1996 death. More recently, a video made the rounds that claimed Diddy’s involvement in 2Pac’s murder was confirmed by a grand jury. The video was posted in September, shortly after Duane “Keefe D” Davis was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the case.

Davis reportedly told investigators years prior to his arrest that Diddy offered him $1 million to kill Shakur and Suge Knight, who was head of Shakur’s music label at the time of his death. Diddy called Davis’ claim “pure fiction and completely ridiculous.” Snopes later determined the claims in the video to be “unfounded.”