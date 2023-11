This is going to get a whole lot worse before it gets better.

It was only a matter of time. On Thursday (November 16), just hours after the news broke that Diddy is being sued by his ex Cassie Ventura, 50 Cent has weighed in on the bubbling scandal. Taking to Instagram, the Power mogul shared a photo of himself eyeballing the camera with the caption, “Damn brother love, brother love, brother love, you out here looking CRAZY AS A MF. LMAO.”

Ventura sued the Bad Boy Records mogul for rape and years of abuse on in a Manhattan federal court. Ventura says shortly after she met Diddy in 2005, he began a pattern of control and abuse that included plying her with drugs, beating her and forcing her to have sex with a succession of male prostitutes while he filmed the encounters. In 2018, right around the time they broke up, Ventura claims Diddy forced his way into her home and raped her.

“After years in silence and darkness,” Ventura said in a statement, “I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.”

Ben Brafman, an attorney for Diddy, said his client “vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

Of course, 50 Cent is presumably loving the negative attention Diddy is receiving right now. Beginning in October, 50 Cent has continuously taunted Diddy over the infamous murder of Tupac Shakur and Duane “Keefe D” Davis’s recent arrest. As far as 50 Cent is concerned, Diddy had something to do with it.

Before Davis’ capture, Davis implicated Diddy in Shakur’s murder during an interview with the Art of Dialogue, claiming Diddy had offered a bounty for the hit on Suge Knight, who was with Shakur during the shooting. Shakur’s brother, Mopreme, concluded the Las Vegas Police Department needs to talk to the Bad Boy Records founder about his possible involvement in the case.

“Damn so pac got lined by brother love,” 50 Cent wrote in another Instagram post. “LOL Time to Lawyer up, s### might get sticky.” Earlier this month, he posted a clip of Diddy and the caption, “This s### is so funny to me. Keefe D getting ready to go on trial for murder with a public defender damn throw [him] a bone or something. LOL.”

Knowing 50 Cent, this probably won’t be the last time he comments on Cassie Ventura’s lawsuit against Diddy. Until then, check out one of his latest troll jobs below.