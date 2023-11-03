50 Cent Laughs At Keefe D’s Legal Woes And Continues To Attack Diddy Over Tupac Murder Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent has reignited the controversy surrounding the murder of Tupac Shakur by openly ridiculing Sean “Diddy” Combs – again.

Rapper 50 Cent continues to relentlessly taunt Sean “Diddy” Combs concerning the infamous murder of Tupac Shakur.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis was arrested on September 29, and charged with the murder, and since then, 50 Cent has steadily taken aim at Diddy.

Tupac Shakur was tragically shot on the Las Vegas Strip on September 7, 1996, and succumbed to his wounds six days later.

Davis confessed to his involvement in the murder alongside his nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, in his autobiography “Compton Street Legend.”

In July of 2023 The Las Vegas Police Department conducted a series of raids that yielded sufficient evidence to charge Davis with murder using a deadly weapon and aiding a criminal gang.

On November 2, the ex-Crips leader pleaded not guilty with public defenders Robert Arroyo and Charles Cano representing him.

50 Cent put the heat on Diddy again, writing This s### is so funny to me, “Keefe D getting ready to go on trial for murder with a public defender damn throw [him] a bone or something. LOL,” 50 Cent captioned the post featuring a clip from the infamous Art Of Dialogue interview.

The discord between Tupac and Diddy was well-publicized, stemming from Tupac’s accusation that Diddy and The Notorious B.I.G. had foreknowledge of a 1994 shooting that left Tupac wounded.

The feud escalated through diss tracks, notably Tupac’s “Hit ‘Em Up,” which brazenly targeted Diddy, Biggie and others associated with Bad Boy Records.

Before his capture, Davis implicated Diddy in Shakur’s murder during an interview with the Art of Dialogue, claiming Diddy had offered a bounty for the hit on Suge Knight, who was with Shakur during the shooting.

Diddy has consistently refuted these allegations, and Shakur’s brother Mopreme shared that Diddy personally reached out to him to deny any involvement.

“The story is beyond ridiculous and completely false,”Combs stated to AllHipHop.com’s Grouchy Greg Watkins in 2008. “Neither Biggie nor I had any knowledge of any attack before, during or after it happened. It is a complete lie to suggest that there was any involvement by Biggie or myself.”

Still, Mopreme, concluded the Las Vegas Police Department needs to talk to the Bad Boy founder about his possible involvement in the case.