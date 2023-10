In a new interview with The Art of Dialogue, Mopreme Shakur concluded the Las Vegas Police Department needs to talk to Diddy about his alleged involvement in the case.

With the recent arrest of Duane “Keefe D” Davis, there’s been a lot of chatter surrounding Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder. In a new interview with The Art of Dialogue, Shakur’s brother, Mopreme, concluded the Las Vegas Police Department needs to talk to Diddy about his possible involvement in the case.

“That’s why I’m curious to see how they plan to deal with the case. He, in his own admissions, mentioned other people. Are they going to say what happened to these people? Yes, Puffy being one of them. I don’t know where that’s going to lead, but I do believe they were accomplices, and I don’t think all of them have been looked at. So, because of the years, it’s a lot of years. Amongst family, we talk. We want to figure it out, too. We’re thinking certain things too. We’re waiting to see if we can trust this process.”

He continued, “They brought the indictment because of his own words. Well in his own words, he said a whole bunch of s###. How much you going to hold him accountable for? […] ‘Pac’s fans are his family. They run deep and they don’t usually bulls###. They sincerely want to see what happened.”

When the interviewer mentioned Keffe D once told him Diddy was scared of Tupac Shakur and Suge Knight, Mopreme listened intently and replied it was “very interesting.” He added, “I wasn’t there. I’ve heard these stories before and if it’s true, what’s going to happen? On your own platform, he said this on your platform that he put up $1 million to get ‘Pac hit. OK. And then ‘Pac got hit. So hey man, I watch Law & Order. I ain’t no cop. I ain’t no lawyer. They way this is going, it looks like a certain type of thing is going down. We gonna see.”

Following Keefe D’s arrest, 50 Cent trolled Diddy, advising the Bad Boy Records mogul to seek legal counsel. The G-Unit leader suggested Diddy was the mastermind behind the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur in an Instagram post, writing, “Damn so pac got lined by brother love. LOL Time to Lawyer up, s### might get sticky.”

Keefe D has been charged with one count of murder with the use of a deadly weapon and with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang. He’s expected back in court on Wednesday (October 19).