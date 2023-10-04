Tupac Shakur Murder Case: Keefe D Appears In Court But Doesn’t Enter Plea

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Keefe D, whose real name is Duane Davis, was arrested for his alleged role in the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur.

A Nevada judge granted Keefe D’s request to delay his arraignment in the Tupac Shakur murder case on Wednesday (October 4). Judge Tierra Jones rescheduled the hearing for October 19 after Keefe D said his attorney needed a two-week continuance.

Keefe D, whose real name is Duane Davis, was arrested for his alleged role in Tupac’s 1996 murder on September 29. Davis was charged with one count of murder with the use of a deadly weapon and with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang.

Tupac was shot in a drive-by in Las Vegas. He died less than a week later at a local hospital.

Authorities said Davis “ordered the death” of Tupac and the attempted murder of Suge Knight, who was in the car with the late rapper. Davis publicly admitted his involvement in the 1996 shooting in interviews and a memoir titled Compton Street Legend.

“Duane Davis was the shot caller for this group of individuals that committed this crime,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said. “And he orchestrated the plan that was carried out.”

Davis is the uncle of Orlando Anderson, who was long considered the prime suspect in Tupac’s murder. Anderson died in a gang-related shooting in 1998.

Knight claimed Anderson was not the shooter, but the former Death Row Records boss refused to identify the gunman. Knight, who is serving a 28-year prison sentence in an unrelated case, declared he would not testify against Davis.