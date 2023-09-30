2Pac Murder Case: Clark County Posts Indictment That Led To Keefe D’s Arrest

In addition to Duane Keith Davis, the indictment also names the South Side Crips.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis was arrested for the murder of Tupac Shakur on Friday (September 29), marking the biggest development in the case in decades. Unsurprisingly, social media blew up with reactions and reporters got to work scraping up the details that led Davis’ arrest. Meghann Cuniff, who recently provided on the ground coverage of the Tory Lanez trial, obtained a copy of the indictment from the Clark County District Attorney, Steve Wolfson.

As Cuniff noted in the caption, “It names the South Side Compton Crips and says Davis got the gun used in the murder ‘for the purpose of seeking retribution against Tupac Amaru Shakur and/or Marion Knight aka ‘Suge.'” It went on to say Davis is “criminally liable under one or more of the following principles of criminal liability, to wit: (1) by directly committing this crime; and/or (2) by aiding or abetting in the commission of this crime, with the intent that this crime be committed, by counseling, encouraging, hiring, commanding, inducing and/or otherwise procuring the other to commit the crime.”

The fact of the matter is Davis likely didn’t pull the trigger—investigators believe that was his nephew, Orlando Anderson’s, role. But, as the indictment explains, Davis is still culpable. Wolfson and members of the Las Vegas Police Department held a press conference following Davis’ arrest in which Wolfson addressed the Nevada law.

“It has often been said ‘justice delayed is justice denied,’” Wolfson began. “It’s a quote we hear often and for many, many years when talking about our legal system, but not in this case. Today, justice will be served in the murder of Tupac Shakur. I’d like to acknowledge the relentless work of the many Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives. We’ve mentioned detective Cliff Mogg many times, and we can’t mention his name enough. He is the detective, along with his colleagues, that brought this case here today to you.

“A Clark County grand jury has indicted Duane Davis, with one count of open murder with use of a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement. Davis will appear in court in the next few days or so for a hearing to determine his custody status and to set a jury trial date. This grand jury has been receiving evidence for months and has determined there is sufficient evidence to justify the filing of his criminal indictment.”

He continued, “I’ve assigned two of my top prosecutors, Mark DiGiacomo and Binu Palal, to prosecute this case. I know a lot of people have been watching and waiting for this day. Tupac Shakur is a music legend and for a long time, this community and worldwide have been wanting justice for 2Pac. Today we are taking that first step. 2Pac was actually quoted as saying ‘death is not the greatest loss in life; the greatest loss is what dies inside while still alive. Never surrender.’ Well, we didn’t surrender […] I am proud to announce the return of this document. This is the indictment we’ve been waiting almost three decades for. It spells out the facts and circumstances and what justifies a Clark County grand jury in returning an indictment. Justice will be served.”

