Las Vegas D.A. Quotes 2Pac While Promising “Justice Will Be Served” In Rapper’s Murder

Hours after Duane “Keefe D” Davis was arrested for the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, the Las Vegas Police Department and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson held a press conference divulging some of the details. During Wolfson’s time on the podium, he quoted 2Pac as he assured viewers justice would be served.

“It has often been said ‘justice delayed is justice denied,'” Wolfson began. “It’s a quote we hear often and for many, many years when talking about our legal system, but not in this case. Today, justice will be served in the murder of Tupac Shakur. I’d like to acknowledge the relentless work of the many Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives. We’ve mentioned detective Cliff Mogg many times, and we can’t mention his name enough. He is the detective, along with his colleagues, that brought this case here today to you.

“A Clark County grand jury has indicted Dwayne P. Davis, with one count of open murder with use of a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement. Davis will appear in court in the next few days or so for a hearing to determine his custody status and to set a jury trial date. This grand jury has been receiving evidence for months and has determined there is sufficient evidence to justify the filing of his criminal indictment.”

He continued, “I’ve assigned two of my top prosecutors, Mark DiGiacomo and Binu Palal, to prosecute this case. I know a lot of people have been watching and waiting for this day. Tupac Shakur is a music legend and for a long time, this community and worldwide have been wanting justice for 2Pac. Today we are taking that first step. 2Pac was actually quoted as saying ‘death is not the greatest loss in life; the greatest loss is what dies inside while still alive. Never surrender.’ Well, we didn’t surrender […] I am proud to announce the return of this document. This is the indictment we’ve been waiting almost three decades for. It spells out the facts and circumstances and what justifies a Clark County grand jury in returning an indictment. Justice will be served.”

Davis was arrested on Friday (September 29) morning. He’s the uncle of Shakur’s suspected killer, Orlando Anderson, who was fatally shot in a drive-by two years after Shakur’s death. In July, Las Vegas police searched Davis’ home as part of the investigation into Shakur’s murder but didn’t offer many details. A warrant obtained by NBC at the time revealed they looked at desktops and other electronic storage devices, including thumb drives, CDs, external hard drives and audio recordings. The warrant reportedly uncovered a Pokeball USB drive, black iPhone, two iPads and a purple Toshiba laptop, among other items.

The search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada and marked the biggest development in the unsolved homicide in years. Over the years, it appeared as though the LVMPD made little progress in solving the case. Davis’ arrest marks the most significant development in the case in 27 years. Stay tuned to AllHipHop.com for more details.