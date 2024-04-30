Benzino Follows In Stevie J’s Footsteps By Entertaining Boxing Match With 50 Cent

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

I can’t wait to see 50 Cent’s reply to Benzino.

Benzino’s apparent quest to become the first Hip-Hop figure to be awarded with boxing’s Golden Gloves honor has clipped 50 Cent in its path to glory in the ring.

During a recent podcast appearance, Benzino appeared to pick up where Stevie J left off last month, when he challenged 50 Cent to a boxing match in response to the G-Unit mogul trolling him amid his implication in Diddy’s sexual assault lawsuit.

While Benzino and 50 Cent don’t necessarily have any major beef, it didn’t appear to deter the former co-owner of The Source from pointing out why he feels he’s the more formidable fighter.

“Being big don’t mean nothing in boxing, history has shown us that,” Benzino said. “50’s been shot in the face before so that counts. He had to get reconstructive surgery; he’s not gonna be able to take any old punch in his face.”

He added, “If we were to box in a boxing match and I were to train for a couple months, hell yeah I could box 50. I’m gonna pick me every time.”

Benzino’s argument that he could put the beats on 50 Cent isn’t completely delusional, considering he won his Official Celebrity Boxing bout against Mark Rizzoti in 2022. And he literally knocked bro out, so 50 Cent and Eminem might want to think twice before entertaining a match with Benzino.

Watch the hilarious clip below.