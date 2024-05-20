Did 50 Cent Give CNN The Diddy Abuse Video?

It seems like 50 Cent did not like recent developments in his beef with Diddy and son King Combs. The rumors say he struck back with a video of abuse.

When the video of Diddy abusing Cassie Ventura hit the wire, speculation immediately began: “Who gave this crazy, sick and disgusting video to the media?”

Diddy allegedly paid $50,000 to suppress the video eight years ago, when the abuse incident happened. We agreed that $50,000 seemed extremely light to pay for something so damning. Nevertheless, it lined up with the allegations in the civil suit filing by Ventura.

The prevailing theory was that someone from the hotel kept a copy and turned it over. Slowly but surely, another theory emerged. A lot of speculation centered around the raid of Diddy’s properties in Los Angeles and Miami. Many folks felt like this could’ve been the result of the raid and that the federal government released it to the media. But there are sources close to us saying something completely different, yet completely plausible. They are saying that 50 Cent is behind it, and there’s evidence that could be true.

First things first: why would they mess with 50 Cent? Diddy’s son, Christian “King” Combs, crafted a diss record in the middle of a federal investigation that included lyrics targeting his biggest adversary. That wasn’t a good move. I won’t reveal how or what 50 Cent exactly did, but there’s evidence out there to substantiate the claim.

One thing we do know is that 50 Cent has a documentary, tentatively titled Surviving P Diddy, on Diddy. From what I understand, the documentary is investigative and contains a lot of evidence supporting the claim that Diddy had something to do with the death of ex Kim Porter.

If nothing else, it will reveal that he was extremely abusive, as he was with Cassie Ventura. It seems as though the evidence in the video was unearthed by 50 Cent and his crew during the creation of the documentary. I will leave it at that because I don’t want to say too much. One thing is for sure: 50 Cent is not to be played with, and he’s definitely on the warpath right now.

By the way, somebody already did a YouTube documentary with the title Surviving Diddy and it has more than five million views. I haven’t looked at it, but it appears to be a collage of people like Big Gene, Jaguar Wright and other stuff that was already online.