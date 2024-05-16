Diddy’s Alleged Drug Mule Accepts Deal Offered By Prosecutors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Brendan Paul was arrested for cocaine possession on the same day the feds raided Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes.

Brendan Paul, the man accused of being Diddy’s drug mule, managed to avoid jail time for a cocaine possession charge in Florida. According to multiple reports, Paul accepted a deal to enroll in a drug diversion program.

Prosecutors offered Paul the deal since he is a first-time offender. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said Paul was not found with a “trafficking” level of cocaine, per Rolling Stone.

“Brendan accepted the prosecutor’s offer to permit his entry into the diversion program which, after completion, the case against him will be dismissed in its entirety,” his lawyer Brian Bieber said.

Paul was arrested for carrying cocaine and marijuana-laced candy at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in March. Police took the 25-year-old man into custody the same day Homeland Security raided Diddy’s homes in a sex trafficking investigation.

Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura accused him of rape and sex trafficking in a lawsuit filed in November 2023. The two quickly settled the case out of court, but Diddy faced more sexual assault and trafficking allegations in subsequent weeks.

Three women sued Diddy after his settlement with Cassie. Two of his accusers claimed he sexually assaulted them when they were minors. He denied the allegations in December 2023.

“Enough is enough,” he wrote. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watch people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Producer Lil Rod sued Diddy in February 2024. The lawsuit said Diddy was the leader of a “widespread and dangerous criminal sex trafficking organization.” Lil Rod identified Paul as Diddy’s drug mule.