Diddy’s Alleged Drug Mule Arrested Amid Federal Investigation Of Hip-Hop Mogul

A 25-year-old man named in Lil Rod’s explosive lawsuit against Diddy was arrested on drug charges in Miami.

A man accused of being a drug mule for Diddy was arrested for cocaine and marijuana possession on Monday (March 25). According to Rolling Stone, police apprehended Brendan Paul at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport as Homeland Security raided Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

Paul, 25, was named in producer Lil Rod’s sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy. Lil Rod claimed Paul was a drug mule who allegedly acquired and distributed drugs and guns to the Hip-Hop mogul. Lil Rod said he witnessed Paul transport or attempt to transport illegal substances in December 2022, April 2023 and November 2023.

“Members of [Diddy’s] enterprise and their associates procured, transported and distributed ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana, mushrooms and tuci by packing these substances in their carry-on luggage and going through TSA,” Lil Rod’s lawsuit contended.

Diddy became the subject of a federal investigation after Lil Rod and multiple women sued him for sexual assault. It was not clear if Paul’s arrest was connected to the investigation. Police discovered “contraband inside his personal travel bags” at the airport.

Paul was charged with cocaine possession and possession of a controlled substance. He was held on $2,500 bond for each charge at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.

Diddy is under federal investigation for allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking as well as the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms. Homeland Security seized his phones in Miami before a planned trip to the Bahamas.

The Bad Boy Records founder’s legal troubles began when his ex Cassie sued him for rape and years of abuse in November 2023. Diddy quickly settled with her out of court, but the lawsuit opened the floodgates of disturbing allegations. More women sued Diddy for sexual assault after Cassie accepted a settlement. Two accusers said they were teenagers when Diddy allegedly assaulted them.

Lil Rod filed his lawsuit in February. He accused Diddy of engaging in “serious illegal activity.”

Diddy denied the allegations. He has not been charged – as of yet – in the federal investigation.