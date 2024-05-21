Eminem Continues “The Death Of Slim Shady” Album Rollout With Release Date Post

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The post also included a photo of a text message with the vanishing effect revealing the words, “…and for my last trick!”

It looks like Eminem fans will have something to look forward to on May 31. The diamond-selling MC continued the rollout out for his upcoming studio album, The Death of Slim Shady, on Monday (May 20) with a cryptic tweet.

The post included a photo of a text message with the vanishing effect revealing the words, “…and for my last trick!” The date on the message was May 31, 2024 at 12 a.m. (presumably Eastern).

Considering that’s a Friday, it’s not hard to conclude what he’s suggesting. After all, he did say the album was arriving this summer—not spring. Now, Stans are eagerly expecting the first single from the album to arrive that day.

Eminem announced The Death of Slim Shady in April shortly after Eminem opened the 2024 NFL Draft in his hometown of Detroit. The announcement, which arrived via the NFR Podcast, included a teaser for the project starring 50 Cent. The concept revolved around an investigation into the murder of Slim Shady, Eminem’s longtime alter ego. The caption read simply, “EMINEM-THE DEATH OF SLIM SHADY. NEW ALBUM. SUMMER 2024.”

“Through his complex and oft-criticized, tongue-twisting rhymes, the anti-hero known as Slim Shady has had no shortage of enemies,” the reporter says in the clip. “The same rude lyrics and controversial antics may have ultimately led to his demise. Join me as we recreate the events that led to the murder of Slim Shady.”

50 Cent offered, “He’s not a friend, he’s a psychopath.”

EMINEM — THE DEATH OF SLIM SHADY 💿 NEW ALBUM 🚨SUMMER 2024🚨pic.twitter.com/RFmNjhK2N3 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 26, 2024

Eminem also took out an ad in the Detroit Free Press that doubled as a fake obituary for his longtime alter ego. It read in part, “That audience was soon exposed to the extreme darkness of the muse/rapper, as he led millions of music fans down a road that glorified a demonstrably nihilistic worldview.

“Ultimately, the very things that seemed to be the tools he used became calling cards that defined an existence that could only come to a sudden and horrific end. His complex and tortured existence has come to a close, and the legacy he leaves behind is no closer to resolution than the manner in which this character departed this world.”

The latest Twitter (X) post comes on the heels of the wedding of Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Scott. The 28-year-old podcaster wed Evan McClintock in a lavish ceremony at the Greencrest Manor in Battle Creek, Michigan over the weekend. Photos of Eminem dancing with Scott were posted online.

As for The Death of Slim Shady, the project serves as the follow-up to 2020’s Music to Be Murdered By (Shady Records, Aftermath Entertainment, Interscope Records).