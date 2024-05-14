Slim Shady Obituary Appears In Detroit Press As Eminem Album Rollout Continues 

Eminem is marking the end of an era and with it, the end of his longtime alter ego, Slim Shady, who has officially passed on.
After announcing his upcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady, last month, Eminem has said goodbye to the beloved character. The Detroit Free Press reportedly ran an obituary for Em’s evil twin.
The obituary highlighted his playfully deranged single ‘My Name Is,’” which “exposed the young artist and his lyrics to a wider audience.
“That audience was soon exposed to the extreme darkness of the muse/rapper, as he led millions of music fans down a road that glorified a demonstrably nihilistic worldview.”
“Ultimately, the very things that seemed to be the tools he used became calling cards that defined an existence that could only come to a sudden and horrific end,” the obituary read in part. “His complex and tortured existence has come to a close, and the legacy he leaves behind is no closer to resolution than the manner in which this character departed this world.”
Eminem announced his upcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady, with a trailer starring 50 Cent. The visual teased an investigation into the murder of the Detroit native’s alter ego.
“Join me as we recreate the events that led to the murder of Slim Shady,” the reporter says.
“He’s not a friend, he’s a psychopath,” 50 Cent added.
The Death of Slim Shady is expected to arrive sometime this summer.