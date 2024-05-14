Slim Shady Obituary Appears In Detroit Press As Eminem Album Rollout Continues 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eminem is gearing up for the release of a new album that will signal the death of his longtime alter ego, Slim Shady.

After announcing his upcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady, last month, Eminem has said goodbye to the beloved character. The Detroit Free Press reportedly ran an obituary for Em’s evil twin.

The obituary highlighted his playfully deranged single ‘My Name Is,’” which “exposed the young artist and his lyrics to a wider audience.

“That audience was soon exposed to the extreme darkness of the muse/rapper, as he led millions of music fans down a road that glorified a demonstrably nihilistic worldview.”

“Ultimately, the very things that seemed to be the tools he used became calling cards that defined an existence that could only come to a sudden and horrific end,” the obituary read in part. “His complex and tortured existence has come to a close, and the legacy he leaves behind is no closer to resolution than the manner in which this character departed this world.”

We’re about to get one of the best promo and album rollout we’ve had in years from Eminem if he keeps all this up. 😭 This is in Detroit newspaper, it’s a Slim Shady obituary!! 👀 pic.twitter.com/hDtLIqrN6u — SyrianAlmond⚡️ (@SyrianAlmond) May 14, 2024

Eminem announced his upcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady, with a trailer starring 50 Cent. The visual teased an investigation into the murder of the Detroit native’s alter ego.

“Join me as we recreate the events that led to the murder of Slim Shady,” the reporter says.

“He’s not a friend, he’s a psychopath,” 50 Cent added.

The Death of Slim Shady is expected to arrive sometime this summer.