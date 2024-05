Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The couple tied the knot over the weekend at Greencrest Manor in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Slim Shady donned a pair of black sunglasses, Nikes and a sharp, black tuxedo as he twirled Hailie around on the dance floor for the traditional first dance. Hailie appeared to be laughing in one of the shots, captured by Erika Christine Photography, as the father-daughter duo shared the priceless moment.

The bride later shared some professional shots of her wedding with her 3.2 million Instagram followers with the caption, “Waking up a wife this week. We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife.”

Scott and McClintock, who’ve been together since 2016, announced their engagement in February 2023 via Instagram. She wrote at the time, “casual weekend recap… 2.4.23. i love you.” The 28-year-old podcaster has been engrained in pop culture since she was a little kid thanks to Eminem’s music. He’s mentioned her in multiple songs over the years, including on the track “My Dad’s Gone Crazy,” which features Hailie as young girl.

Meanwhile, Eminem is preparing his next album, The Death of Slim Shady, which is expected to arrive sometime this summer. As part of the album rollout, The Detroit Free Press an an obituary for Eminem’s longtime alter-ego. The obit highlighted his “playfully deranged single ‘My Name Is.'”

“That audience was soon exposed to the extreme darkness of the muse/rapper, as he led millions of music fans down a road that glorified a demonstrably nihilistic worldview,” it read. “Ultimately, the very things that seemed to be the tools he used became calling cards that defined an existence that could only come to a sudden and horrific end,” the obituary read in part. “His complex and tortured existence has come to a close, and the legacy he leaves behind is no closer to resolution than the manner in which this character departed this world.”

The Death of Slim Shady serves as the follow-up to 2020’s Music to Be Murdered By.