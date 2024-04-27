Did Eminem Get His New Album Idea From Social Media?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nah, Eminem has some explaining to do!

Someone needs to take a look at Eminem’s search history on Twitter (X) following the announcement of his upcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).

Even though Dr. Dre let us know weeks ago that Eminem was working on an album, the Detroit lyricist still managed to surprise fans after recently confirming the arrival of the LP this summer. However, it appears Twitter (X) user Dedee, whose handle is @thoughtfulbae spoiled the surprise as early as the year 2021.

Long story short, Dedee shared an screenshot of a note over two and a half years ago detailing her idea for an Eminem concept album of the same name. In the note, Dedee detailed that the album would serve as a “Farewell to a legendary persona,” emphasizing that “It won’t be a retirement project,” but rather a reflection of his “controversies” and the way his outrageous persona “Impacted his life (both positively and negatively).”

Dedee also stressed the notion that the record would “Shock fans by introducing a more laidback lyricist that’s more focused on what he says instead of how he’s saying it.” The post also alluded to Eminem working with a litany of other producers on the record, such as The Alchemist and Madlib, among others. But Dr. Dre would have to sit this one out.

I came up with an idea that I think will be great for Eminem’s next project. What do you guys think? pic.twitter.com/8XSzlNtqKw — Dedee 🤎 (@thoughtfulbae) October 8, 2021

Given the fact that there aren’t very many details, yet that is, about the project, other than the teaser trailer Eminem dropped, this looks like one of the heaviest handed copy and paste social media jobs we’ve seen as of late.

Once we get the full picture, if it boils down to anything closer to Dedee’s concept, they Twitter (X) user might need to campaign for their own executive producer credit!

Check out the full post above.