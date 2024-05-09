Tory Lanez Unsurprisingly Sides With Drake In Kendrick Lamar Beef

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez, who’s in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, thinks Drake won the highly publicized battle against Kendrick Lamar.

Budden said he received a jailhouse call from Lanez while out at a strip club. The rapper-turned-podcaster felt obligated to take the call, thinking it might be a serious conversation. As it turned out, Lanez simply wanted to talk about the Drake vs. Kendrick battle.

“I spoke to Tory Lanez … He picks Drake in the battle,” Budden said. “So now I’m in the strip club bathroom while he just telling me all the ways of why Drake won. But I don’t think he heard the Kendrick s###. But then the jail operator came on and he got flustered.”

Lanez aligning with Drake was hardly a surprise. The Canadians had issues in the past but settled their beef years ago. Earlier this year, Drake called for Lanez’s release from prison.

Drake faced backlash for supporting Lanez, who’s serving time in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Fans recalled how Drake previously made light of the shooting on his 2022 song “Circo Loco.”

“This b#### lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion,” Drake rapped.

“Circo Loco” appeared on Drake and 21 Savage’s album Her Loss. 21 Savage claimed Drake’s lyrics were not meant to mock Megan.

“I don’t feel like that was his intention,” 21 Savage said in an interview. “Remember when I said I was telling him to not hold back, people tried to twist that to make it seem like I was talking about that situation. That bar was more of, like, a joke bar than him trying to say something about her. But I don’t really like speaking on people’s situations because life be real.”

A California jury found Lanez guilty of three felonies in the 2020 shooting of Megan. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.