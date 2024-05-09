NBA YoungBoy Granted Bond As Courts Wrangle Over His Custody

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy was busted for prescription drug fraud while he was on house arrest awaiting trial in a federal gun case.

A Utah judge set NBA YoungBoy’s bond at $100,000 at a hearing in his prescription drug fraud case on Thursday (May 9). His arraignment was scheduled for July 1, per WBRZ.

NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was still in custody following the court appearance. Last month, a Louisiana judge ordered him to be detained by the feds until a bond revocation hearing in a separate gun case.

The 24-year-old rapper was arrested on multiple charges in April. Investigators accused NBA YoungBoy of illegally obtaining promethazine with codeine from Utah pharmacies.

NBA YoungBoy was charged with identity fraud, forgery and illegally obtaining or attempting to obtain prescription drugs. He allegedly pretended to be a doctor to prescribe promethazine to non-existent patients.

The Baton Rouge native was busted for prescription drug fraud while on house arrest in his federal gun case. The Cache County Sheriff’s Office caught him posing as an elderly woman named “Gwendolyn Cox” during its investigation. NBA YoungBoy’s accent exposed him in phone calls with authorities.

“During the conversation with ‘Gwendolyn’ it was very clear that a fake voice was being used,” a Cache County investigator explained. ‘Gwendolyn’ sounded as though she was a much younger male from the southern states … Kentrell Gaulden continued to attempt to further the prescription fraud by talking about the prescription and saying ‘she on the hospital bed,’ referring to the patient ‘Gwendolyn Cox’ from the previous day. Also of value to note, Kentrell Gaulden used the word ‘Axe’ instead of ask, this is similar to my conversation with ‘Gwendolyn’ the night before when ‘Gwendolyn’ used the same word. Based on my training and experience and having lived in the Southern United States, using the term ‘Axe’ in place of ask is a common southern dialect.”

NBA YoungBoy’s lawyers asked a judge to delay his federal gun trial following his drug arrest. The trial was scheduled to begin in July.