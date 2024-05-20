Diddy Spotted On Miami Stroll As Apology Falls On Deaf Ears 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy remained silent when questioned by reporters but looked carefree during a stroll around his neighborhood.

Diddy was spotted on a stroll in Miami over the weekend, his first public sighting since the harrowing surveillance footage surfaced of the Bad Boy Records mogul violently assaulting Cassie Ventura.

On Sunday (May 19), Diddy appeared carefree while walking around his neighborhood.

Although paparazzi tried to get him to address the controversy, Diddy remained silent. He told a TMZ photographer to enjoy his day, saying nothing else save for his “Love” slogan.

Diddy seen out in public for the first time since the Cassie 2016 footage, walking around his Miami neighborhood



rapper King Los seen walking with him also



via @TMZ pic.twitter.com/ksaq3PBoCy — SOUND (@itsavibe) May 20, 2024

Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday, Diddy resurfaced on social media to apologize for his brutal 2016 assault on his former girlfriend. He claimed he “hit rock bottom” before acknowledging, “My behavior on that video is inexcusable.”

He added that he “was disgusted then when I did it,’ and remains so. “I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab,” Diddy said.

However, his apology fell on deaf ears, with many Hip-Hop fans believing he’s only sorry he got caught.

One of Ventura’s attorneys, Meredith Firetog, noted Diddy only apologized after previously denying all of the allegations against him from Ventura and others.

“When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday,” she said. Firetog claimed his apology video “shows his pathetic desperation,” insisting “no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”