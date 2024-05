CNN released a clip of the Bad Boy Records mogul brutally assaulting Cassie Ventura at hotel in 2016 on Friday (May 17).

One of Cassie Ventura’s attorneys, Meredith Firetog, is speaking out after Diddy (Sean Combs) apologized for his brutal 2016 assault on his former girlfriend. In an Instagram video on Sunday (May 19), the Bad Boy Records mogul claimed he was at “rock bottom” when the incident occurred and quickly sought therapy. But judging by Firetog’s comment, most people aren’t buying it.

In fact, the majority of Hip-Hop fans weighing in have concluded he only apologized because he got caught. Following Ventura’s November 2023 lawsuit, Diddy issued a statement to his Instagram account insisting all of the allegations were simply nothing but an attempt to extort him out of money.

“Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt,” she said. “When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

CNN released a clip of the 2016 assault, which took place at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, on Friday (May 17). It clearly shows Diddy attacking Ventura, kicking her and dragging her down the hotel. He’s then seen hurling objects at her, corroborating some of the claims Ventura made in court documents.

After days of silence, Diddy resurfaced on social media over the weekend. He said, “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f##### up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video.

“I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Diddy’s video, of course, elicited a cascade of comments—and most of them weren’t very forgiving.

“All I’m gonna say is… Bruh you made this bed so now you have to lay in it,” one person wrote. “Now when the covers come off and what happens after that is between you & god.. I will say a prayer for you because you need it.. I’m sooo DISAPPOINTED IN YOU.”