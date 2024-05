Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

On Sunday morning (May 19), the Bad Boy Records mogul issued a tearful apology, explaining how “difficult” it was for him to “reflect on the darkest times” of his life.

Diddy’s apology video isn’t getting the sympathy he likely expected. On Sunday morning (May 19), the Bad Boy Records mogul issued a tearful apology, explaining how “difficult” it was for him to “reflect on the darkest times” of his life. Despite admitting his behavior in the video was “inexcusable,” people were unwilling to accept his apology.

Comments, of course, instantly flooded Diddy’s Instagram page.

“All I’m gonna say is… Bruh you made this bed so now you have to lay in it,” one person wrote. “Now when the covers come off and what happens after that is between you & god.. I will say a prayer for you because you need it.. I’m sooo DISAPPOINTED IN YOU.”

Rapper Kosha Dillz added, “At least he left the comments open?? The apology sounds like something that would come from a record label or a reply email from a film festival entry that says ‘after reviewing your film and thousands of other entries – we regret to inform you that your film won’t be part of Sundance but don’t give up on your dreams. We are all creators and your best is yet to come.’”

Former pro skater Danny Mayer added, “You beat women. No excuse. Ever,” while another Instagram user said, “OMG. You swore you did nothing wrong. You gaslighted her and all of us, and ONLY now that the video came out, you’re sorry. Bro, go away.”

Shortly after Cassie Ventura sued Diddy in November 2023, Diddy hopped on Instagram and denied all of the allegations.

But according to Ventura, Diddy raped her, coerced her into explicit acts with prostitutes during “freak offs” while filming, subjected her to frequent physical abuse and attempted to dominate her life through his corporate connections. Ventura’s lawsuit painted a grim picture of their relationship from 2007 to 2018 and described enduring a relentless cycle of abuse.

The newly circulated video corroborate at least some her claims made in the lawsuit. Watch Diddy’s apology above.