Diddy Breaks Silence After Violent Video Of Cassie Assault Goes Viral

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs has publicly apologized after video evidence surfaced of him assaulting Cassie Ventura in 2016 at a Los Angeles hotel.

Diddy delivered a sobering statement on Sunday (May 19) via Instagram after video footage emerged depicting him violently assaulting Cassie Ventura.

The video, recorded in 2016, clearly showed Diddy attacking Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. After days of silence, Diddy finally addressed the horrific clip.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” Diddy said. “I was f##### up—I hit rock bottom—but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video,” said Diddy.

Diddy, who admitted to hitting rock bottom, emphasized that he pursued therapy and rehab in the aftermath. “I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry,” he added.

The disturbing scene from CNN’s video captures Diddy chasing Ventura down a dimly lit hallway, seizing her violently, throwing her to the ground, and kicking her as she lay immobile. He’s then seen hurling objects at her, worsening the disquieting atmosphere of the footage.

The visual evidence corroborates allegations from a $30 million lawsuit that Cassie Ventura filed against Diddy in November 2023.

In her detailed complaint, Ventura accused Diddy of raping her, coercing her into explicit acts with prostitutes during “freak offs” while filming, frequent physical abuse and attempting to dominate her life through his corporate connections.

Ventura’s lawsuit painted a grim picture of their relationship from 2007 to 2018 and described enduring a relentless cycle of abuse.

The newly circulated video bolsters her claims of Diddy’s “disturbing and predatory behavior” throughout their tumultuous time together.

Diddy’s public admission and apology come as the music mogul contends with the harsh glare of public and legal scrutiny after Homeland Security raided his homes in New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

According to Diddy, he has expressed a commitment to self-improvement, driven by remorse and a desire to evolve.

“I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab,” Combs stated. “I had to ask God for his mercy and grace.”

Check out Diddy’s full statement below:

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f##### up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”