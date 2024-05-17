Vince Staples Is Releasing New Music Possibly Thanks To Earl Sweatshirt Fans

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Earl Sweatshirt fans need to lock in with Vince Staple fans!

Vince Staples is gearing up to deliver new music and it’s all because of the relentless zeal of Earl Sweatshirt’s fans.

Well, partially, that is, considering Sweatshirt’s fanbase rallied together recently, and in doing so, were able to gain Staples’ attention. It all started earlier this month when a Twitter (X) user rehashed an old tweet from Sweatshirt himself in which he praised Staples’ verse on their fan-favorite collaboration, “Hive.” The tweet has aged well, given the former Odd Future MC authored it more than 10 years ago in March 2013.

“THIS N#### VINCE STAPLES HAS BEST RAP VERSE OF THE YEAR ON HIVE ITS 32 BARS OR SOME S### IT TOOK THAT N#### 15 MINUTES TO WRITE HES THE BEST,” Sweatshirt wrote in the tweet.

Earl wasn’t lying either. This Vince feature is on another level pic.twitter.com/U5goOXyUbs https://t.co/oF3PHjkAP1 — Steez⁴⁷ (@Steez_HH) May 13, 2024

Another user took it upon themselves to add the clip from the official music video for the record along with the screenshot of the tweet to further reiterate how tough Staples’ verse was. And with over three million views on the tweet, it’s safe to say that this user isn’t the only individual who felt that way about the verse.

Not to mention the powers that be, aka the algorithm, boosted the visibility of the tweet and coinciding conversation enough to reach Staples’ timeline. And he acknowledged the love and respect accordingly in a tweet announcing new music, which is set to arrive sooner than you’d think.

“I’ve seen the love for the Hive verse, amongst other things, over the last few days, and I appreciate it,” he wrote in part before adding, “And I’m still on that. That said, there will be new Vince Staples music next week.”

I’ve seen the love for the Hive verse, amongst other things, over the last few days, and I appreciate it. And I’m still on that. That said, there will be new Vince Staples music next week. — vince (@vincestaples) May 15, 2024

But the good news doesn’t end there, thankfully. A day before his remarks on “Hive,” Staples hinted at an upcoming tour, which he revealed will start next month. He also shared a stand alone tweet that same day, which simply reads, “Hella raps.”

Judging by the looks of things, Staples is gearing up to pop outside and it appears as though the plans he already had set in motion were solidified by the support he received from Sweatshirt’s fanbase.

Tour starts next month & I'm coming James Brown dead homies — vince (@vincestaples) May 15, 2024

