Megan Thee Stallion Will Be Exposed As A Liar “One Way Or Another” Claims Wack 100  

Wack 100 claims Megan Thee Stallion will be exposed as a liar once as yet unseen evidence reveals the truth about the Tory Lanez shooting.

Despite a judge sentencing the singer to 10 years in prison for shooting the rapper in the foot, Wack 100 continues to profess Tory Lanez’s innocence.

During his recent appearance on The Jason Lee Show, Wack accused Megan of lying about the incident after being “antagonized” by Tory Lanez. He also implied she was being “vindictive,” and said her memory couldn’t be trusted because she was drunk.

“Meg’s a liar,” Wack declared before claiming evidence would soon vindicate Lanez. “Oh it’s f##### up, [the receipts] are coming out one way or another. They’re just delaying it cuz they’re trying to get it in court. If they can’t get it in court, it’s gonna hit the net. And when it hits the net, they’re gonna see that it’s an innocent man in jail.”

After touting conspiracies about “the star witness” switching sides during the trial, Wack 100 continued. “I believe that he antagonized her to a point to where she got upset,” he added. “And women can be vindictive and women can be evil.”

He also said, “I don’t think Megan remembers what happened that night. I think Megan was in that dark spot, [she was] intoxicated. I believe if Tory wasn’t antagonizing her, and those lies, it would have never got to this point.”

The music manager previously accused the DA of trying to suppress alleged video evidence of the shooting. Wack 100 insisted Megan Thee Stallion’s career would be over once the video surfaces.