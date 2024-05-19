Einstein Be Damned—Terrence Howard Claims He Reinvented Physics

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Terrence Howard told Joe Rogan his modern physics theories will revolutionize understanding of the universe.”

Terrence Howard has sparked intrigue after a conversation with Joe Rogan in which the well-known actor challenged the foundations of modern physics.

Seated across from Rogan and brimming with passion, Howard declared that current physics theories are excessively convoluted and fail to capture the essence of the natural world.

Howard criticized widely accepted principles like gravity, the event horizon and concept of zero, accusing them of distorting our understanding of the universe.

Instead, Howard proposed a paradigm where all motion manifests in waves and curves, transforming into spirals and everything in the cosmos is dynamically interconnected.

Howard severely criticized orthodox physics for its complexities, advocating for a perspective that sees the universe in a state of constant balance and activity dominated by electrical phenomena.

According to Terrence Howard, what is often viewed as magnetism is simply devitalized electricity, with all phenomena describable through electrical interactions.

Howard fervently asserted that his theories, backed by his collection of 97 patents, represent the true laws of the universe. He claimed mainstream physicists are fundamentally mistaken, basing their theories on erroneous understandings of natural laws.

During a previous speech in Uganda, Howard introduced his “new hydrogen technology,” stating it emerged from his purported discovery of the grand unified field equation and its geometric foundation.

The technology, Howard speculated, focuses on the “geometry of hydrogen,” enabling “unlimited bonding” and “predictable structures.”

However, Howard’s claims have been met with substantial skepticism, particularly due to his lack of formal scientific credentials and previous contentious statements about mathematics.

“After listening to Terrence Howard on @joeroganhq I can’t shake the feeling that we may have slipped into the next multi verse,” one user said, while another wrote “Terrence Howard on Rogan is just nuts to hear and totally compelling. Every five minutes I change my mind on if he’s a genius or a madman.”

Despite the doubts, Howard remains steadfast, convinced that the universe validates his physics theories.

Anyone know what Terrence Howard is smoking ? — Clayface (@CLAYBLACKIN) May 19, 2024

ngl lots of what terrence howard is saying off the top of JRE doesnt sound all that insane not knowing much about the underlying science

but then he goes 1×1=2 and im like alright nvm — Jon Pike (@jonpikecc) May 19, 2024

Terrence Howard is like a full-time scientist who also acts. The way he could remember the names of everything and what it does and how it works within a system and everything's purpose and how it fits together…..that was impressive. 👏 — Tonya (@suckafree308) May 19, 2024

Terrence Howard a super informative mf. Damn near a genius. Ion think he be lying about his intuitions — 🦈 (@Boolie3400) May 19, 2024

terrence howard being one of the most intelligent individuals in modern history and owning 97 incredible patents was not in my 2024 bingo card — Joe Jimenez (@JoeJimenezK) May 19, 2024