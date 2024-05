Hours after the rap mogul uploaded his apology video to Instagram, the Power executive hopped online to share his thoughts on the matter.

Par for the course, 50 Cent is using Diddy as his punching bag. Hours after the rap mogul uploaded his apology video to Instagram, the Power executive hopped online to share his thoughts on the matter.

Re-sharing the clip, 50 Cent wrote in the caption what many people are thinking, “This is not going to work, who is advising him right now? SMH bad move.”

The comment section blew up with reactions, with one person saying, “He is only sorry now there is proof and he got caught” and another adding, “If it was sincere you would have said it when the lawsuit first came out.”

Diddy’s private life essentially imploded on Friday (May 17) after CNN published surveillance video of him brutally assaulting Cassie Ventura in 2016. The incident took place at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. Diddy’s apology video came with tears and the admission he was at “rock bottom” when the assault occurred.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” he said. “I was f##### up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Ventura’s attorney, Meredith Firetog, slammed Diddy’s apology in a statement, saying, “[Diddy’s] most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt,” she said. “When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

Cassie Ventura sued Diddy in November 2023, alleging he sexually and physically assaulted her, forced to her engage in “freak offs” and more. They settled out of court in less than 24 hours.