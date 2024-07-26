50 Cent Says Keith Sweat Is Bailing On His Festival Over Diddy’s Revoked Key To The City

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Keith Sweat claimed he would only perform via Zoom because 50 Cent was unable to attend to the singer’s Key to the City ceremony.

50 Cent called out Keith Sweat for threatening to skip August’s Humor & Harmony festival in Shreveport, Louisiana. Sweat claimed he would only perform via Zoom because 50 Cent could not attend an event in which the singer would receive the Key to New York City.

“This [ninja emoji] @keithsweat is tripping, he getting Diddy’s Key to the city Aug’s 3,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. “They blocking off streets in Harlem for him. Now if he don’t show up in Shreveport, we ain’t f###### with him no more.”

50 Cent put Sweat on blast by posting a clip of a phone conversation on social media. The G-Unit rapper attempted to apply public pressure on Sweat by exposing the details of their private disagreement.

“This n#### Keith Sweat is tripping, man,” 50 Cent said. “N#### talking ‘bout he not gonna come to the Humor & Harmony thing. He gonna do the show from his bedroom on Zoom.”

He added, “Tell that m########### I said they took Diddy’s Key to the City. Eric Adams took Diddy’s Key to the City and giving it to Keith Sweat, and now he acting like ‘cause I can’t make it—I can’t be there on the 3rd, man. That n####’s crazy.”

50 Cent’s preparations for the Humor & Harmony festival prevented him from attending Sweat’s Key to the City ceremony. Sweat was not happy about it.

“N####, I ain’t coming to Shreveport then,” Sweat allegedly told a third party. “Tell that n#### I’m doing the s### from my bedroom, Zoom.”

50 Cent’s Humor & Harmony festival is scheduled for August 8-11. Sweat was booked to perform at a concert on August 10. Additional performers include DaBaby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, 2 Chainz, Monica, French Montana, Cam’ron and Master P.

Check out the Humor & Harmony lineup below.