French Montana Goes MAGA? Rapper Links With Lara Trump

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

French Montana hit the studio with Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of Donald Trump and the co-chair of the Republican National Convention.

French Montana cozied up with a member of Donald Trump’s family ahead of the 2024 presidential election. The Coke Boys rapper connected with the former president’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump at a studio session.

“Two pictures liberal media does not want to see right now: @LaraLeaTrump @FrencHMonTanA,” First Class Label Group’s LJ Fino wrote alongside photos of French posing with Lara.

French recently crossed paths with Lara in an X (formerly known as Twitter) Spaces discussion about music and politics. The chat opened the door for a collaboration between the two.

“Nothing would be cooler to me than to collaborate with French Montana,” Lara said on Spaces. “Are you kidding? That would be epic. So, I’m available. I’m just throwing it out.”

French responded, “Likewise.”

Two pictures liberal media does not want to see right now:@LaraLeaTrump @FrencHMonTanA pic.twitter.com/Tu6KPv4rUy — LJ Fino (@LjFino) July 25, 2024

The diamond-selling artist hasn’t endorsed Lara’s father-in-law for president, but many other rappers have. Kodak Black, Sada Baby, Benny the Butcher, Lil Pump, Azealia Banks, Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow were just a few of the Hip-Hop artists who jumped on the Trump bandwagon.

French landed in the Trump family’s orbit less than two weeks after aligning with controversial influencer Andrew Tate. French faced backlash for bringing Tate on stage during a festival gig in Romania.

“Make some f###### noise for my brother Andrew Tate,” French told the crowd. “We did a podcast. I’m the first rapper to do a podcast with my brother, one time. But Romania loves you, my brother!”

Tate, who developed an online following for his misogynistic views, was arrested for human trafficking and rape in 2022. Romanian authorities accused Tate and his brother of forcing seven victims into pornography, among other crimes.

The internet personality denied any wrongdoing and sued his accusers for defamation. Tate awaits trial after losing an appeal to lift restrictions on him traveling outside the eastern European country.