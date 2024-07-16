French Montana Slammed By Outraged Fans After Bringing Andrew Tate Onstage In Romania 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

French Montana was joined by Andrew Tate in Romania, where the problematic influencer is awaiting trial on human trafficking charges.

The problematic internet personality joined Montana as his special guest at the Beach, Please Festival in Romania.

“Make some f#####’ noise for my brother Andrew Tate,” French Montana said, welcoming his guest to the stage. “We did a podcast. I’m the first rapper to do a podcast with my brother, one time. But Romania loves you, my brother!”

Tate then instructed the crowd to chant his catchphrase, “Escape The Matrix!”

French Montana brought Andrew Tate onstage at the BEACH, PLEASE! Festival in Romania 👀🇷🇴 pic.twitter.com/MBEa7iVOCi — The Beat Boulevard (@thebeatblvd) July 15, 2024

The “Unforgettable” hitmaker shared a clip on Instagram of Tate joining him onstage.

“First rapper to do a stream with top G and the first to bring Top G out on stage!” Montana captioned his post. “ROMANIA WE LOVE YOU S/O Andrew Tate + Tristan Tate.”

However, French Montana fans were appalled at his associate with Andrew Tate, who is in Romania awaiting trial on human trafficking charges. He also faces charges of rape and creating an organized crime group with his brother Tristan.

The siblings reportedly operated a crime ring that spanned the Atlantic, stretching from Romania to the United Kingdom and the United States.

“French, why would you bring the Tate brothers on stage? Why would you affiliate? They are seriously shady guys. I am disapponted,” one fan wrote in Montana’s comment section.

“DISGUSTING SUCH A LOW MOVE bringing him on stage,” added another, while a third claimed, “No one in Romania loves tate.”