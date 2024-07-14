Wiz Khalifa Facing 10 Years In Prison After He’s Busted With Pot In Romania

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wiz Khalifa is facing charges of drug possession in Romania after he was busted wtih weed during a music festival performance.

Rapper Wiz Khalifa is under investigation for carrying high-risk drugs after Romanian authorities charged him with possession of cannabis, according to officials.

According to local CNN affiliate Antena3, prosecutors from the Constanța Territorial Service initiated a criminal case against Khalifa on Saturday (July 14).

Wiz was busted with over 18 grams of cannabis during a performance at a music festival in Costinești, Constanța County.

Authorities also allege that Wiz Khalifa smoked the drug on stage in a fat joint.

The incident unfolded at the “Beach, Please!” festival, a huge urban festival in Southeast Europe.

This year’s festival featured a star-studded lineup, including Travis Scott, and attracted an estimated 200,000 attendees, building on its significant growth year over year.

Ironically, the event launched an anti-drug campaign spearheaded by co-founder Andrei Șelaru, popularly known as Selly, in collaboration with the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI).

Footage of a calm Wiz being carted off to jail popped up on social media. The rapper could face as many as ten years in prison for the amount of drugs he was holding.