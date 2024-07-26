HoneyKomb Brazy Accepts Plea Deal In Federal Gun Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Prosecutors recommended a lighter sentence for HoneyKomb Brazy, who faced up to 15 years in prison for a gun charge.

HoneyKomb Brazy pleaded guilty to a felony gun charge in hopes of avoiding a harsh prison sentence in Alabama on Thursday (July 25). He admitted to being a felon in possession of a firearm after agreeing to a plea deal, per FOX 10 News in Mobile.

The 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Nashon Jones, faced up to 15 years in prison. Prosecutors recommended two to three years behind bars. Judge Kristi DuBose is scheduled to sentence HoneyKomb Brazy on October 25.

HoneyKomb Brazy and two of his bodyguards were arrested in December 2023. Authorities found two guns while searching the trio’s vehicle during a traffic stop. All three men are not allowed to possess firearms due to past convictions.

Josh Briskman, HoneyKomb Brazy’s attorney, believed authorities targeted his client.

“I think they’re ganging up on him,” he said. “I really do. I think this is a guy that a tried to do everything the right way. His management team hired the security detail. Mr. Jones’ safety was at everybody’s forefront concern. And they tried to do this in a way where this would be outside the bounds of anything questionable. And it hasn’t worked out that way.”

Miguel Hall, one of HoneyKomb Brazy’s bodyguards, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in May. Hall’s sentencing is scheduled for September. Mason Fuller, the bodyguard who drove the vehicle, received a recommendation for a pretrial diversion program.