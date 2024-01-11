HoneyKomb Brazy’s Social Media Swept By Feds Before Arrest—Grand Jury Charges Pending

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

HoneyKomb Brazy could be facing additional grand jury charges. According to FOX 10 WALA, the r#### was being monitored by authorities prior to his recent arrest.

On Monday (January 9), a judge determined prosecutors had obtained enough evidence for a grand jury to consider a gun charge against Brazy. Mobile County sheriff’s deputies arrested Brazy on December 18, 2023 after a traffic stop in which authorities found two firearms in his vehicle. During the hearing, a federal agent testified that police had been expecting Brazy because his social media was being monitored in connection to several other cases.

Brazy and his legal counsel continue to maintain that he was unaware the two gentlemen he was arrested with, who were hired by his team to be his security detail, were felons. In a statement to the press, Brazy’s attorney also questioned why federal agents were getting involved in a traffic stop and accused authorities of “ganging up” on his client.

This is far from Brazy’s only legal concern at the moment, though. Brazy was hit with a federal gun charge a month after he was arrested for indecent exposure. He was accused of exposing himself to a corrections officer while he was in jail in 2021. The charge was dismissed on last month, just a few days before his latest arrest. The alleged victim didn’t want the case to move forward.

There’s a parole hold in Brazy’s case, which may be his only hope should he win the case, based on a state court conviction which orders him to be detained in the jurisdiction for the federal case.