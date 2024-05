Will money and fancy attorneys get the Bad Boy Records founder out of this one?

Like the rest of the world, 50 Cent just saw the surveillance footage of Diddy brutally assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

CNN released the clip on Friday (May 17) and there’s no denying a violent attack took place. Taking to Instagram, 50 Cent re-shared the clip and suggested Diddy will have his expensive lawyers attempt to clear his name.

“Now I’m sure puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent this proves nothing!” he wrote in the caption. “This is what his lawyers are gonna say, God help us all.”

The surveillance footage of Diddy physically assaulting Cassie Ventura was recorded at a hotel in 2016, corroborating some of the allegations in Ventura’s 2023 lawsuit against the embattled entrepreneur.

The video showed Ventura running down the hallway and Diddy following closely behind. Wearing nothing but a towel, Diddy caught up to her by the elevator and dragged her down the hall, viciously throwing her to the ground. He then kicked her twice—hard–and kept trying to pull her back down the hall. Ventura momentarily escaped and picked up a hotel phone only for Diddy to shove her in a corner. At some point, he threw what appeared to be vase while sitting in a chair.

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of [Diddy],” Ventura’s lawyer Douglas Wigdor said. “Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

Ventura sued Diddy in a bombshell lawsuit filed last November and settled just one day later. Her attorneys released a statement at the time, explaining, “This evening, Ms. Ventura and Mr. Combs resolved the claims that she filed against him yesterday in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York to their mutual satisfaction. The parties will have no further statements beyond what is provided in this email.”

Ventura provided her own statement as via email, writing, “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.” Diddy also commented, saying, “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

People have already started flooding Diddy’s Instagram comments, with remarks like “The irony of you having daughters and beating on Cassie the way you did is crazy. Imagine someone treating your daughter that way. What goes around comes around” and “Seen the assault video. They put the nail in the coffin on you my boy.” Find them below.