50 Cent Threatens Beam Suntory With A Congressional Battle In Washington D.C.

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rapper 50 Cent plans to challenge Beam Suntory’s alleged financial misconduct in Congress following a $6 million lawsuit.

50 Cent is ready to take his grievances against Beam Suntory to Washington D.C., following allegations of massive financial misconduct.

In a statement fraught with frustration and resolve, 50 Cent threatened to expose the spirits company before Congress after accusing employees of stealing millions of dollars from his brands, Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi.

“Changing the company name from Beam Suntory to @suntoryglobalspirits without correcting what was done to my brands @bransoncognac and @lecheminduroi doesn’t fix the problem and lacks honor,” 50 Cent said.

“I attempted to resolve the matter, not once, but twice. Now the legal process will play out publicly for everyone to see what really happened and how @suntoryglobalspirits would rather spend millions to protect and conceal criminal conduct instead of doing the right thing,” 50 Cent fumed.

Fif’s dispute has snowballed into a lawsuit demanding $6 million in damages.

His complaint asserts that Beam Suntory engaged in illicit practices, including ghostly commissions, which led Sire Spirits to overpay for taxes, customs duties, and insurance costs.

The rapper also pointed fingers at former Beam Suntory Chief Commercial Officer Julious Grant, alleging he orchestrated the scheme during his tenure.

Another individual implicated in this knot of deceit, Mitchell Green, a former Sire Spirits employee, pleaded guilty to wire fraud, admitting to pocketing $2 million in kickbacks.

Despite these accusations, Beam Suntory has firmly denied involvement in fraudulent activities, standing by a proclamation that the company met all contractual obligations to the rap mogul and Sire Spirits.

The saga is set to march into a courtroom, with a jury trial anticipated in early 2025.

Michael Caruso, another character in this legal showdown, has countered by filing a $4 million lawsuit against 50 Cent.

Caruso claims his consultancy played a significant role in the launch and promotion of Sire Spirits but was cut out of the deal without proper compensation.

According to Caruso, his dedication and expertise were pivotal in carving out a niche for Sire Spirits in the cutthroat spirits industry.

As the legal battles churn, 50 Cent’s contemplation of seeking intervention from the Congressional Black Caucus emphasizes the gravity he places on this issue.

“I never thought being one of the few black-owned brands was a factor,” 50 Cent stated, “but maybe that’s the issue? Ultimately, the consumers will decide where to spend their money. Maybe I need to go to Washington D.C. and have the @congressionalblackcaucus take a closer look?”