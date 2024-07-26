Yella Beezy’s Lawyer Criticizes “Frivolous” Lawsuit Against Rapper & Chris Brown

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Yella Beezy was one of the defendants named in a lawsuit accusing Chris Brown and others of a backstage assault at a concert in Texas.

Yella Beezy denied any wrongdoing after he and Chris Brown were sued for assault. The rapper’s lawyer Daryl K. Washington responded to a $50 million lawsuit filed by four men, who were allegedly attacked backstage at a concert in Fort Worth, Texas.

“Based on the information that we know, the lawsuit that includes Markies Conway, or Yella Beezy, is frivolous and without merit.” Washington said, per TMZ. “[Yella Beezy] was not involved in any incident, did not have any contact with the Plaintiffs, and does not understand why he is named party in the lawsuit or the temporary restraining order that was clearly filed before all facts were obtained and verified.”

Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush and DaMarcus Powell accused Brown and more of assault in a lawsuit filed on Monday (July 22). The alleged victims’ attorney Tony Buzbee claimed Brown and his entourage “brutally beat” the concertgoers at the Dickies Arena on July 20. One of the victims was hospitalized.

Brown, Yella Beezy, two other rappers and Live Nation were named as defendants in the lawsuit. A second lawsuit was filed by security guard Frederick Overpeck, who blamed Brown for the backstage violence. Buzbee also represented Overpeck.

“Plaintiff, attempting to do all he could to prevent the violence, got himself in between the victim Parker and most of the attackers,” Overpeck’s lawsuit explained. “Unfortunately, the attackers, to include Brown, did not stop the violence. They instead continued to kick and stomp victim Parker, and in the process repeatedly kicked Plaintiff as well, severely injuring him. Notably, one of Brown’s crew launched his 300 plus pound body on top of Parker and the Plaintiff before finally being drug off.”

Overpeck said he suffered cracked vertebrae in his neck trying to stop the altercation. He was unable to work due to his injuries.